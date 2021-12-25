Irish influencer Joanne Larby announces her engagement

Joanne Larby has announced her engagement to her longterm boyfriend Adam.

The Dublin native, who is expecting their first child, shared the heartwarming news in an emotional post on Instagram this morning.

Adam popped the question to Joanne on the beach on Christmas Day, as the pair went for a sea swim near their home in West Cork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐎𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐘 (@joannelarby)

Sharing a photo of her stunning engagement ring, Joanne wrote: “It was always YES 💍 And not even my puffy pregnancy fingers can stop this being the best day of my life 😭.”

The mum-to-be also posted a video of the sweet moment Adam proposed on the beach.

Joanne announced her pregnancy in July, and is due to give birth very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐎𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐘 (@joannelarby)