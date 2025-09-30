Irish influencer left ‘in tears’ after manifesting meeting idol Lewis Capaldi

Irish influencer Kasey Campion was left “in tears” after she manifested meeting her idol Lewis Capaldi while out on a night out in Dublin.

The singer, who performed on Monday night at Dublin’s 3Arena, had been spotted at the historic NFL game in Croke Park on Sunday.

Hearing this, Kasey shared that she headed out to find the singer in a clip posted to her social media.

Speaking to her followers, she confessed: “Guys, I heard a rumour that Lewis Capaldi was in Doyles, so I’m going to go and hope for the best. I don’t know what’s happening.”

“Okay, we’re approaching Doyles. There’s loads of people outside and we’re going to act nonchalant. We’re going to act like, ‘oh wait, Lewis is in here? I didn’t even know,'” she told her followers.

“We tried our best. The guy at the gate said, I don’t want any trouble, so can you leave. And I said, I have never done it like this before.

And he said, I find that hard to believe,” she told her followers as she began to cry.

However, in the end, Kasey finally met her idol, and had happy tears instead of sad.

She captioned the post: “Still can’t believe this was real life🥹☁️ manifestation at its finest✨🤭 @lewiscapaldi LOVE U”

Fans were delighted for the influencer, as those who follow her know how big a fan she is, as one wrote: “Congratulations awww😭💖,” and another commented: “No this is the best thing I’ve ever seen 🥲”