Irish influencer Grace Mongey shares stunning snaps from her hen party

Grace Mongey, otherwise known as FacesByGrace, has shared stunning snaps from her hen party.

The Irish influencer was originally planning on marrying her fiancé Chris Gernon last July, but the couple decided to postpone their big day due to Covid.

Grace had her hen at the Annamult Country House Estate in Kilkenny over the weekend, and took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the celebrations.

She captioned the post: “The most incredible location for my hen! Actually can’t quiet believe the last weekend was real, feels like a dream.”

“So so grateful to my #BrideTribe 👰🏻 the attention to detail was something else, there was also a resident dog, Jack! He was loved by all!”

Grace and Chris got engaged in June 2018, and are parents to two children – Sienna and Hayden.