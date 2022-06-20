Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Irish influencer Grace Mongey shares stunning snaps from her hen party

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Grace Mongey, otherwise known as FacesByGrace, has shared stunning snaps from her hen party.

The Irish influencer was originally planning on marrying her fiancé Chris Gernon last July, but the couple decided to postpone their big day due to Covid.

Grace had her hen at the Annamult Country House Estate in Kilkenny over the weekend, and took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the celebrations.

She captioned the post: “The most incredible location for my hen! Actually can’t quiet believe the last weekend was real, feels like a dream.”

“So so grateful to my #BrideTribe 👰🏻 the attention to detail was something else, there was also a resident dog, Jack! He was loved by all!”

Grace and Chris got engaged in June 2018, and are parents to two children – Sienna and Hayden.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us