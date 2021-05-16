Irish influencer Erika Fox shares sneak peek of her brand new apartment in New York

The Kerry native moved to the Big Apple in 2015

Irish influencer Erika Fox shares sneak peek of her brand new apartment...

Irish influencer Erika Fox has shared a sneak peek of her brand new apartment in New York.

The Kerry native moved to the Big Apple in 2015, where she lives with her boyfriend Tommy.

The blogger took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give her 160K followers a glimpse of her new home, which features stunning views.

She wrote: “Happy Saturday from the new place.”

Erika also shared a video of her new bathroom, writing: “Way more space here.”

Erika previously admitted she was “emotional” saying goodbye to her last apartment.

She said: “I really wasn’t any bit emotional until last night going to bed… just because this is the apartment we’ve definitely spent the most time at home in in NY because of quarantine etc.”

“We lived through such a crazy time of our lives in this building so it’s definitely one we won’t forget!”

“Always a bit hard to chose a chapter but change is amazing too! Very grateful for our time here,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Fox (@retroflame)

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan sits down with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat about all the celeb couples who rekindled in their romances.

To celebrate the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the girls are taking a walk down memory lane, from discussing the “break” Prince William and Kate Middleton took to the drama that was Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.