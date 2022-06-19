Irish influencer Ellie Kelly shows off the results of her recent breast enhancement surgery

Irish influencer Ellie Kelly has shown off the results of her recent breast enhancement surgery.

The EK Eyewear founder, who jetted off to Turkey last month to undergo the cosmetic procedure, took to Instagram on Saturday to share new snaps of herself at a hen in Liverpool.

She captioned the post: “she’s back🖤”

A host of well-known faces took to the comment section to compliment Ellie on her new look, including TikTok star and makeup artist Ciara Ryan who wrote: “bad bitch era 🔥🔥🔥”

Dublin-based fashion blogger Aisling Chan wrote: “Holy f**king s**t I’m not able for youuuu🥵🥵 UNREALLL❤️‍🔥”

Instagram star and Mars The Label founder Arianna Ajtar added: “MELONS😍😍😍😍😍 AND YOU🔥”

Ellie opened up about her breast augmentation surgery on a recent episode of her Hold My Drink podcast with Charleen Murphy – who also discussed her boob and nose job.

Speaking about the pain of the surgery, Ellie said: “Oh my f**king god, I thought I had a good pain threshold!”

“If I could’ve tested out the pain before going for surgery, I probably wouldn’t have got it… I was in agony,” the 26-year-old admitted.

Ellie added: “It’s made me more confident in my body… The only thing I care about is how I feel when I get out of the shower and look at myself in the mirror.”

“I would never do something like this to be like, ‘Aw I hope my fella thinks I look good now.’ No, it’s for me standing in my bedroom, at home, butt naked, saying, ‘Oh, yeah, I love these.'”

“I’m nearly a 27-year-old woman, I’m well capable of doing something for myself and my body… I wasn’t there thinking, ‘I’m not going to do this because I’m worried about what other people think, so I’m going to stay unhappy just so people will like me more.'”

“Why stay unhappy to please other people? You only have one life, it’s very f**king short when you think about it. Anything can happen like that. So if something does make you that little bit happier, I don’t see an issue with it.”