Irish influencer Eabha O’Donoghue ‘soft launches’ new man on social media

Eabha O’Donoghue has appeared to “soft-launch” her new man on social media.

Taking to TikTok, the influencer posted a clip of her dancing to Fuerza Regida’s ME JALO while promoting the clothing brand Subdued.

The model is seen pulling a man into the shot, and the hooded figure dances along before spinning her around.

“Stick that in your groupchat 😼,” she wrote in the caption.

The 24-year-old’s followers were quick to question the identity of her mystery man, and a host of fellow influencers also showed their support.

Lauren Whelan penned: “The fact I already knew this makes me feel so special hehe.”

“Best day ever,” wrote Charleen Murphy, while Sophie Murray added: “HEHEHEHE.”

This comes only a day after Eabha revealed that she was offered the opportunity to model for Molly-Mae’s fashion brand, Maebe.

“Guys, when Maebe call you up and ask if you’ll model for them – the answer is gonna be yes,” she said in another TikTok video.

In the video, she documented the shoot while showing off some of the clothes, saying: “Everything is stunning.”

“We actually had a really long day shooting today. We started at 9, finished up at 5 but we got so much done. Actually really excited to see all the finished photos and videos because I had a little sneak peak and they all looked really good.”