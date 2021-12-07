Irish influencer Claudine Kehoe reveals the sex of her first child

Irish influencer Claudine Kehoe has announced she’s expecting a baby girl.

The social media star and her fiancé Ryan Platts are expecting their first child together, and had a gender reveal party over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Dublin native shared a video of her and Ryan popping a black balloon filled with pink confetti – confirming they’re having a baby girl.

She captioned the post: “A little baby girl 😭💕 I already can’t imagine my life without you 💫 Seeing your beautiful little face last week at the scan made me the happiest person in the world 🥺✨💕”

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone, who is pregnant with her fourth child, commented: “Aww stop!! So excited 💗💗💗💗”, and newly wed Lauren Arthurs penned: “Congratulations guys 🤍🤍🥺🥺🥺”

Claudine announced her pregnancy in November, just two months after she got engaged to Ryan during a trip to Greece.

