Irish influencer Ciara Ryan reveals she feels ‘violated’ after being robbed

Irish influencer Ciara Ryan has revealed she feels “violated” after her car was broken into.

The Irish makeup artist took to her Instagram stories to reveal the bad news to her 49K followers.

Sitting in her car, Ciara said she felt “so violated right now,” as she captioned the story: “At least no one was hurt, and they needed the money, but wtf, this is a violation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Ryan (@paintedbyciara)

She started the story by explaining: “I feel icky, someone was in my car, someone robbed me.”

“my purse, oh my god, someone robbed me, ew I don’t like this someone was in my car.”

She explained they left the sentimental photo of herself and her mum in her purse, but “they robbed all my money, I had so much cash in my purse.”

“They robbed all my coins as well; I needed them for parking,” she explained.

“I feel disgusting that someone was in my car; I feel like I need to get my car cleaned; thank f**k I didn’t have sunglasses in my car; I couldn’t afford to lose another pair of those.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been robbed before; what a horrific start to my Monday.”

“They put my sear back so much, and they didn’t even take this,” she said, revealing a MAC cosmetics gift set that “would have been a nice gift for one of their girlfriends.”

A follower explained to Ciara after she questioned whether or not she was meant to report the theft, writing: “A technical exam on surfaces of your car could have been carried out by Gardaí, but I may be affected by wiping down surfaces.”

“I’m going to go to the garda station now and report a crime, I guess? I’ve never done that before.”

She explained that her family told her, “this isn’t criminal minds,” when she told them she had the thieves’ footprints.

Updating her followers on the situation, Ciara hilariously revealed that the garda she met when walking into the station was a garda with whom she previously made a TikTok video.

Captioning the story, she wrote: “There’s surely no possible way that the garda that walked out is the one I made a tik tok with a forbidden fruit.”