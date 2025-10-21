Irish influencer Charleen Murphy shares plans for breast reduction following previous surgery

Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has shared her plans for a breast reduction following a previous surgery.

Taking to her social media, the influencer revealed she is set to go under the knife in just under two weeks.

She added that she had previously gotten implants and is now having an operation to reduce their size.

“Five years ago, I just wanted boobs. I had none. My main goal [was] to have big boobs, but now it’s not anymore,” she confessed.

“I just don’t feel comfortable with them anymore. I just feel like they look fake and I just don’t want that look anymore.”

She confessed that while some people want “that fake look” she would now much prefer a more natural look.

“My implant’s not gonna be that much smaller… the main thing is gonna be the projection of my implants gonna change,” she explained.

“Right now I have a high profile. So if you look at pictures, they’re quite round at the top, that’s gonna give that fake look because they sit up quite high.”

“Whereas the implant I’m gonna get is gonna look a bit more like a teardrop, have kind of a natural slope.”

She reiterated that she is currently a D or DD cup, and is hoping that with surgery will be a C.

She confessed that she now regrets getting the surgery in the first place, saying: “If I could talk to myself, then I would say, ‘Don’t get one.'”

“So me documenting this journey, I think, is different because it’s like kind of telling people not to get things done.”