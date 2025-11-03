Irish influencer Charleen Murphy defends decision to share breast reduction surgery journey online

Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has defended the decision to share her breast reduction surgery journey online.

Late last month, the Irish influencer underwent a procedure to reduce the size of her breasts.

Charleen previously admitted that she wanted to replace her initial D or DD breast cup implants with a pair of C cup implants.

Speaking on her Instagram stories as she updated her followers on her recovery, the 27-year-old revealed she had gotten a message from someone who criticised her for sharing her journey as she “had a lot of young girls” following her.

“I had a message last night from someone who hadn’t watched the vlog. She was replying to my story, being like, ‘oh, you shouldn’t be sharing this. You’ve got a lot of young girls on here,’ which I totally get with her not knowing the context of me posting the vlog, because I got my boobs done when I was 22.”

“I vlogged the whole thing. I was vlogging at the time anyway, my life, I just wanted to share it. But then a couple of years on, I did regret sharing that, and kind of regret getting them done, I suppose, as well. Probably in the last year or so,” she shared.

“I don’t want to say regret, because it’s a big word. Like, it’s not life or death. I’m not always thinking that I regret doing it.”

“It’s not, it’s not a regret, but do I wish I hadn’t done it? Yeah. I regretted sharing so much, because I never want to normalise something that, in theory, is not actually normal,” Charleen confessed.

“Like, it’s a very extreme thing to go under any kind of surgery. I just don’t want it to feel normal in any way.”

“And even when you’re lying there in pain, afterwards, you’re like, I’ve done this to myself. Like, it’s a strange, strange feeling, but I hope that people can take something from this vlog, and I don’t know if it makes people look at it differently, or maybe think twice about getting a surgery done,” she added.

“It’s obviously different for everyone’s sort of personal experience, but I just want people to know that the vlog is not to promote surgery, because it’s literally talking about how much I shouldn’t have gotten [them] done in the first place, and then didn’t want them anymore, and wanted to get them smaller.”

Earlier this month, Charleen revealed that her “main goal” is to no longer “have big boobs”, which is why she has chosen to reduce her implants size.

She explained on TikTok: “I just don’t feel comfortable with them anymore. I just feel like they look fake and I just don’t want that look anymore.”