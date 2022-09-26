Irish influencer Belle Azzure shares stunning video from her wedding day

Irish influencer Belle Azzure has shared a stunning video from her wedding day.

The blogger, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, married her long-time love Harry Silke in Donegal on Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, the newly wed shared footage from her big day, taken Bigday.ie Wedding Films.

She captioned the post: “✨ 23.09.22 ✨ The day I married my best friend surrounded by the most amazing people 🥹❤️💍”

The sweet video shows the bride and groom walking down a country road together, kissing by a mountain range, and then exchanging vows in front of their loved ones.

Louise Cooney, who was Dearbhla’s maid of honour, commented: “The most amazing video 😍🥺❤️ Can’t wait for more wedding spam! Keep em coming 😂😍”

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple were originally set to wed on May 2, 2020, but they postponed their big day due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.