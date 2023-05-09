Irish influencer Belle Azzure announces she’s expecting her second child

Irish influencer Belle Azzure has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Harry Silke.

The blogger, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday evening.

She wrote: “So grateful to share this news ✨ We are soon to be a family of 4 🥹❤️✨”

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Donegal back in September.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.