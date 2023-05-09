Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Irish influencer Belle Azzure announces she’s expecting her second child

Instagram
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Irish influencer Belle Azzure has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Harry Silke.

The blogger, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday evening.

She wrote: “So grateful to share this news ✨ We are soon to be a family of 4 🥹❤️✨”

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Donegal back in September.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us