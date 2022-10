Irish influencer Ashley Kehoe has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Chris Mellon.

The model took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share the exciting news.

Alongside a video of her and her fiancé, Ashley wrote: “I’m going to be a wife!!! 💍“

The news comes just over one year after Ashley’s sister Claudine got engaged to her beau Ryan Platts.

The couple went on to welcome their first child together, a daughter named Effie, in April this year.