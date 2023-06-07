Irish influencer Aoife Walsh buys her first home: ‘Here’s to the next chapter’

Irish influencer Aoife Walsh is celebrating a major milestone.

The former Miss Ireland has bought her first home, which she has moved in to with her daughter Penny.

The single mum took to Instagram earlier this week to share the exciting news with her 51k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoife Walsh (@aoife_walsh_x)

Alongside a photo of her and Penny outside their new home, Aoife wrote: “Me & my little forever roomie 🥰 so so excited & really proud to have bought my first home 🏡 here’s to the next chapter ❤️”

In another post, the Tipperary native wrote: “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages & warm wishes on our new home!! Can’t actually quite believe it that I managed to do it but very proud.”

“Looking back at 2 and a half years ago I didn’t think I’d be here & that I’d be so happy. But life has a funny way of working out just the way it should 🏡🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoife Walsh (@aoife_walsh_x)

“I’ll be doing lots of renovations to our new pad & starting straight away! I need all the help & advice along the way I can get. Personally can’t wait to do Penny’s princess room 👑”

“For now just letting it all sink in 💖,” she added.

Last year, Aoife won praise after revealing she is raising her daughter Penny as a single mother, after splitting from her longtime love Gary while she was pregnant.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie earlier this year, the model mum spoke about the incredible response to her sharing that she is a single mother.

She said: “I came out there before Christmas and told my followers that I’m a single mom, which I have been for two years. I was nervous to put it out there, because it is quite a personal thing, but I was just so overwhelmed by the positive response.”

“I received dozens and dozens of supportive messages from other mothers and single moms. Navigating heartbreak, pregnancy and being alone, and having this presence online can be difficult, but I got such a positive and lovely response from my community online which was amazing.”

Aoife added: “People really appreciate that I was being so real about my life, and showing that it’s not all rainbows. I think it’s really important to normalise that families come in all shapes and sizes, and the most important thing is that they’re filled with love.”

“It’s totally ok to be real and vulnerable. Everyone’s life situation is different. And who says I don’t have it all? I think I do, I’m so terribly happy in my life. Having my daughter has completely changed me as a person for the better, and she just makes me so happy every day. All I think about is her. ”

“Becoming a parent really grounds you as a person, and it just makes you realise what’s important in life and what’s not. I’m just so content and happy.”

