Irish influencer Annalivia Hynds urges fans to respect her privacy as home address is leaked

Irish influencer Annalivia Hynds has urged fans to respect her privacy after her home address was leaked.

In a video to social media, the influencer stated she “never wanted to bring this up” but she felt she was left with no choice.

Sharing the video with her over 300K followers, the 27-year-old spoke about the scary situation with her partner Ruairi McGivern.

In the video, Annalivia spoke about a serious issue where fans and strangers have been showing up at her home, recording her and her family without permission, and even following them in public.

Her partner Ruairi gave context to the story, stating: “So this started a while ago. And there was an individual put a video on social media from the top of our road, recorded the whole layout of our estate and how to get to our house, and it was uploaded to socual media.”

He continued: “That night in question I was at football and a male shouted a threat through the window on Annalivia, basically saying ‘Annalivia, I’m gonna kick your fu**ing.'”

“Since then now people like probably harmless individuals have been calling just looking photos and stuff, which like we feel like a few times you’ve been happy enough to do but it’s just got too far now.”

The influencer went on to say while she’s always been kind and open to taking photos in public, she feels her privacy and safety — especially for her kids — have been violated.

As a result of these incidences, she and her partner are now looking for a new home and installing CCTV to protect their space.

The influencer concluded the video by asking people to respect those boundaries: “Anyway, I love y’all loads. I’m so grateful, but I just feel like if I didn’t say anything and the problem is if I take these photos, they’re gonna show them to their friends. They’re gonna show them the whoever who then think it’s like acceptable and it’s not.”

Ruari also stressed: “Our house isn’t a 24-hour meet and greet, and this isn’t me being cheeky, this is just… this is our home. This is supposed to be our safe space.”