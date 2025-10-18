Irish influencer and beauty entrepreneur announces pregnancy after infertility struggles

Denise Phillips has revealed that she is growing her family.

The Voduz Hair co-founder has announced that she is expecting another baby with her husband Mark.

The couple’s new addition will join their daughter Beth and son Jude, and marks an emotional moment for the family after Denise’s struggles to conceive.

The Kildare woman was diagnosed with unexplained infertility at the age of 28. She has since become a champion of the IVF community, after she went through nine rounds of IVF to welcome Beth into the world.

Then, in 2021, Denise was shocked to discover that she was 29 weeks pregnant with her baby boy, after believing she was infertile.

Four years on from her surprise pregnancy, Denise has now shared the wonderful news that she is expecting another little one.

In a recent Instagram video, the 41-year-old filmed the moment that she told Beth and Jude that they will soon be gaining a sibling.

In the sweet clip, Denise’s little ones can be seen opening a box with the phrase ‘We’ve been keeping a little secret’, before unveiling balloons and a baby grow with the words: ‘Baby Phillips coming March 2026’.

The video later showcases proud daughter Beth bursting into tears, as she gives her mother a hug and looks at a sonogram snap.

In the caption of her post, Denise went on to express how much her pregnancy means to her.

“Another chance to fill our hearts and home with another miracle. I don’t know who is carving my path but thank you,” she penned.

“At 41 not for one second did it cross my mind I’d be sharing this news and I hope it gives faith, hope and love to anyone who needs it,” she added.

In an interview with the Sunday World in 2021, Denise reflected on her difficult journey to become a mother.

“Sometimes I just look at both of them and say to myself, ‘How did I get so lucky?’ Because I am from the IVF community, I am so extremely grateful for what I have and I am always conscious of being present with my children,” she explained.

“A year or two after I had Beth, I said ‘I could die happy now because I have become a mother’. I don’t take a second of it for granted because I live every second of my life with gratitude. Jude is another miracle in a completely different sense from Beth,” she added.