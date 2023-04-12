Irish influencer Aideen Kate reveals the harsh reality of buying a house in Ireland at the moment

Irish influencer Aideen Kate has revealed the harsh reality of buying a house in Ireland at the moment.

The makeup artist took to TikTok earlier this week to share a “life update” with her followers.

The social media star explained that last March, she and her longtime boyfriend David became sale agreed on a property, and they were “so excited” to move in.

However, the house was in probate, which meant the couple could not get the keys straight away.

Aideen explained that they were told they would get the keys in August, which they didn’t mind as it gave them some time to save.

She continued: “August came around and the house still wasn’t ready, the probate wasn’t through. We were like, this is getting annoying… It just kept getting dragged out and it was so bloody stressful.”

“Also our mortgage ran out, we couldn’t renew it because it was so close to Christmas and we ended up losing out on the house. So we waited a full year, and we have no house still.”

“I don’t really cry, but I have cried so many tears over this,” Aideen admitted. “But it just wasn’t meant to be. Sometimes things just aren’t meant to be, and you have to just have to roll with it.”

Aideen also shared the video to Instagram, and wrote: “A little life update 🏡🥹I just wanted to share this because I know that we are not the only ones going through this rn 🤍”

“I was so sad about it but can finally talk about it now without getting upset 🤣 praying the right house comes up for us 🤞🏽”

After being inundated with positive messages, Aideen thanked her followers, writing: “Thanks everyone for all the very kind messages 🥰 I will get a house at some point I’m hopeful 🥹🤣”

