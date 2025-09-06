Irish female presenters who could replace Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline

RTÉ have spent months searching for Joe Duffy’s replacement on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline, and chances are his successor will be a woman.

Following the unexpected exit of Claire Byrne, bosses will be under pressure to bring another woman into the mix to ensure there is a gender balance across the schedule.

This means it’s likely a female presenter will take over the coveted slot, and we’ve got some iconic broadcasters in mind. From straight-talking journalists to hilarious TV hosts, here are the women we’d love to see take over the mic:

Katie Hannon

If it’s hard-hitting, no-nonsense journalism you’re after, Katie Hannon is your woman.

With her razor-sharp analysis and fearless approach to political grilling, she’d handle any caller throwing shade or spinning conspiracies.

Katie has been strongly tipped for the role since Joe’s retirement, and with her own show coming to an end, we’re sure she’s thrown her hat in the ring.

Sarah McInerney

Smart, unflappable, and always ready with a killer comeback, Sarah’s already proven she can go toe-to-toe with politicians and pundits alike.

Her cool delivery and sharp interviewing style would make Liveline feel fresh, fearless and oh-so compelling.

Insiders have claimed she’s being strongly considered for the position, as she did a great job covering the show over the summer.

Andrea Gilligan

She’s already making waves on Newstalk, and we can totally see Andrea stepping into the RTÉ ring with ease.

Calm, confident and always on top of the facts, Andrea knows how to manage heated debates without breaking a sweat — making her the perfect replacement.

Miriam O’Callaghan

The first lady of Irish broadcasting, Miriam brings grace, gravitas, and a golden voice that could soothe the most irate of callers.

She’s dealt with presidents and pop stars — surely she can handle someone raging about the price of butter in SuperValu?!

Claire Brock

Claire Brock is a seasoned television and radio broadcaster, known for hosting The Tonight Show on Virgin Media Television, as well as earlier roles in news broadcasting.

A report by the Irish Independent today revealed bosses were considering Claire for the role, after she drew praise while guest-hosting Drivetime over the summer.

Given her experience of handling tricky panels on The Tonight Show, we have no doubt Claire would be well able for Liveline callers.

Kathryn Thomas

From No Frontiers to Operation Transformation, Kathryn has seen it all — and we reckon she could bring the perfect mix of empathy, edge and energy to Liveline.

With a background in tackling tough topics and rallying the nation to action, she’d keep listeners engaged and inspired.

Plus, her voice is pure radio gold.

Lucy Kennedy

Queen of charm and cheeky chats, Lucy’s lovable energy would bring a much-needed sense of humour to the airwaves.

Imagine her handling a row over TV licence fees with her signature wink — she’d have the nation giggling before the end of the call!

Plus, with her show Living with Lucy, she’s basically a national therapist already.

Anna Daly

Anna Daly has emerged as a contender to succeed Joe Duffy on Liveline after publicly confirming that she applied for the role.

With her strong background in live television and radio, having presented shows like Ireland AM, Hospital Live and Future Island, Anna has a wealth of experience when it comes to broadcasting.

Whoever ends up taking over the reins, one thing’s for sure — there’s no shortage of female talent ready to step up to the mic. RTÉ, are you listening?