Irish director Lee Cronin’s film Evil Dead Rise sets new box office record

Lee Cronin pictured at the European Premiere of Evil Dead Rise at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin. Credit: Brian McEvoy Photography
Lee Cronin’s film Evil Dead Rise has set a new box office record.

The fifth instalment of the horror franchise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Over the weekend, the supernatural horror went over the $100 million mark to hit $115 million at the global box office.

Lee Cronin and Rachel Cronin pictured at the European Premiere of Evil Dead Rise at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
Credit: Brian McEvoy Photography

Lee has set a new record for an Ireland-born writer director at the box office.

The Dublin native was headhunted for the fifth instalment of the franchise by Sam Raimi, after the success of his debut film The Hole in the Ground.

Speaking to RTÉ, Lee said: “Whenever I’d come up with some of the madcap ideas that are in the movie, I’d always see how far I could push those, how far I could take them.”

“And in a weird way, there’s no such thing as too far in a movie like this!”

 

Lee told the publication: “But what’s nice about when you push those things really far, they actually start to become very entertaining for people.”

“One of my greatest pleasures with this movie is that people actually walk out with a smile on their face! They’re talking intently about the experience they’ve just had.”

“So yes, it is a scary horror movie, but it’s an audience participation movie that people can really come together and have a bonkers experience!”

