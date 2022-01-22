Irish designer in disbelief after spotting one of her creations in the Sex and the City reboot

Irish fashion designer Gabrielle Malone received a huge boost this week when one of her creations appeared in HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Kildare, was left flabbergasted when her ‘Wave’ cardigan appeared in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet during episode 8 of the revival series.

The camel cardigan was hand-knit in Peruvian wool at her home studio, and retails at €450.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the knit-wear designer explained how she nabbed a feature in And Just Like That.

Gabrielle said: “I used to work in TV and film in the States every summer. I had interned with Tess Casey from Cork who owns Aisling Flowers.”

“She bought the cardigan as a Thank You gift for Carol Silverman, set decorator on And Just Like That, and that’s how Carol found me and followed me on Instagram.

“She wore the cardigan on the set. The director, Michael Patrick King, and Sarah Jessica Parker saw it and loved it, and they added it last-minute to the background of the episode. It’s really amazing.”

“Getting that news, two hours before the show screened, was really incredible. If you had told me last year when I was making it, I never would have thought it would end up there,” she said.

“Even if it was just in the background for a few moments in two scenes, just the fact that it was beside such an iconic character meant so much to me.”

“There was so many messages afterwards, it’s nice to see that people were as excited as I was.”