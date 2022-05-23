Irish crime drama Redemption to conclude with explosive final episode

The final episode of Irish crime drama Redemption will air tonight on Virgin Media One.

The explosive finale will air at 9pm, with the whole boxset available to watch on Virgin Media Player.

With a suspect firmly on her radar, Colette is determined to find out the truth about her daughter in the series finale.

With the help of Patrick and Siobhán, Colette finally gets evidence to corroborate what she’s always suspected: Stacey didn’t kill herself.

However, things take an unexpected turn when she discovers the house ransacked and Cara missing.

Colette must think quickly as time runs out to uncover the truth behind Stacey’s death and save Cara.

Filmed in Ireland, the six-part series features a leading Irish cast including acclaimed actress Paula Malcomson (The Hunger Games trilogy, Ray Donovan, Deadwood), Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls & Holding), Ian Lloyd Anderson (Game of Thrones, Vikings & Blood), Moe Dunford (Vikings & Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Keith McErlean (Kin & Modern Love).

Do not miss the intense series finale of ‘Redemption’ tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One with all episodes available to watch on Virgin Media Player.