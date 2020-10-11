Home Irish Showbiz Irish comedian Al Foran announces his engagement to girlfriend Alison

Irish comedian Al Foran announces his engagement to girlfriend Alison

The couple share one-year-old daughter Sophia

Sophie Clarke
Al Foran has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Alison.

The comedian shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, posing alongside his new fiancée as they enjoyed a day out with their one-year-old daughter Sophia.

“She said yes ❤️😊💍” he captioned the post.

She said yes. ❤️😊💍

Friends of the couple rushed to the comment section to share their messages of congratulations, with James Patrice writing: “Aaaah congrats gals!! 💖💖💖”.

Tadhg Fleming commented: “Ahhh lads congrats 🎉 ❤️☺️”, while Fair City star Ryan Andrews wrote: “Gowan ye good thing – delighted for you guys! 💙 “

Lucy Kennedy added: “Ah Al!!!! Congratulations Xxxxxx 💙”.

