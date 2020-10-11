Irish comedian Al Foran announces his engagement to girlfriend Alison

Al Foran has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Alison.

The comedian shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, posing alongside his new fiancée as they enjoyed a day out with their one-year-old daughter Sophia.

“She said yes ❤️😊💍” he captioned the post.

Friends of the couple rushed to the comment section to share their messages of congratulations, with James Patrice writing: “Aaaah congrats gals!! 💖💖💖”.

Tadhg Fleming commented: “Ahhh lads congrats 🎉 ❤️☺️”, while Fair City star Ryan Andrews wrote: “Gowan ye good thing – delighted for you guys! 💙 “

Lucy Kennedy added: “Ah Al!!!! Congratulations Xxxxxx 💙”.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.