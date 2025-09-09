Irish chef Anna Haugh CONFIRMED to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Irish chef Anna Haugh has been confirmed to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef, following allegations of misconduct against Gregg, which were revealed last November.

Anna, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, is the owner of the Myrtle Sister restaurant and The Wee Sister wine bar in London.

Having originally been offered a place at Technological University Dublin to study graphic design, she turned it down to attend the institute’s Cathal Brugha Street campus to study professional cookery.

Announcing the news, Anna wrote on social media: “I’m delighted to be back on MasterChef and judging alongside the wonderful Grace Dent, whose writing and wit I’ve admired for years. MasterChef has long inspired and resonated with cooks in home kitchens and of course in my industry. I can’t wait to get into the studio for what will be a great competition.”

Grace added: “I’m over the moon to be coming back to the MasterChef kitchen and unearthing what culinary skills people have been cooking up behind closed doors. It’s a joy to be working with Anna, who brings all her incredible experience to the table. I am in for such a treat with this series, I can’t wait to get started.”

The announcement comes after longtime judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace left the show following an investigation into Gregg’s alleged wrongdoing.

Last month, Gregg spoke out after he was fired by MasterChef as he issued an apology but insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher.”

In December, it was confirmed that the 60-year-old would be stepping away from MasterChef while an external review of misconduct allegations against him took place.

According to the BBC, 50 separate people had made new accusations against the well-known TV host.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 60-year-old claimed he wanted to defend his name but was “not looking to play the victim” after being fired by the BBC following an investigation into claims of inappropriate behaviour.

“There’s so much that I want to say, and so much that I want to put right, if I can. I’m not saying I’m not guilty of stuff, but so much has been perceived incorrectly.”

“Things that really hurt me and hurt my family. I’m not a groper. People think I’ve been taking my trousers down and exposing myself — I am not a flasher.”

“People think I’m a sex pest. I am not. I am not sexist or a misogynist, or any of it. There never were any accusations of sexual harassment.”