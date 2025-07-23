Irish champion jockey Rachael Blackmore tipped to appear on major reality show

Irish champion jockey Rachael Blackmore has been tipped to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 36-year-old announced her retirement from horse racing back in May 2025, confirming the news on social media.

While some may miss her on the small screen or the race track, she may not be off our screens for too long…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Blackmore (@blackmorerachael)

Bookmakers Freebet shared the odds on the chance of Blackmore joining Strictly Come Dancing.

Her current odds are 11/10, giving her nearly a 50% chance of appearing on the show according to the betting website.

Other celebrities in the running include The Traitors UK winner Jake Brown with odds of 8/15, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis at 4/6, and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison at 4/7.

Earlier this year, Ladbrokes had Rachael’s odds at 4/1 to join the star-studded dance floor.

Other bookmakers like William Hill have placed her at 3/1 to join the dance floor.

While the Tipperary woman has yet to confirm the rumours, it is hoped by her beloved fans that she will trade in the horse saddle for a sequin dress this autumn.