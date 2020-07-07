Irish celebs are encouraging people to download the new COVID Tracker app

Irish celebrities are encouraging people to download the new COVID-19 tracing app, which was launched earlier today.

The Department of Health and HSE launched the app this morning to help identify close contacts of people who test positive for the virus.

The app has already been downloaded over 300,000 times, with top Irish celebrities promoting downloads to help with the fight against coronavirus.

Doireann Garrihy encouraged fans to download the app “so we can do fun stuff in 2021,” while former Irish rugby union player Jamie Heaslip told his followers to “join in the fight”.

HSE Chief Executive Officer Paul Reid said the app will help reduce the time it takes to trace close contacts.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to choose if they want to anonymously alert other app users who they have been in close contact with for 15 minutes or more.

Encouraging his followers to download the app, Blindboy Boatclub warned “a second wave will come” and that this app “will save lives”.

Comedian Kevin McGahern also tweeted his support, stating: “The more people join the more successful we’ll be against the virus.”

Download the Covid tracker in Ireland and keep your phone software updated please. A second wave will come, and this app will help manage it. We all have data concerns. The same as with any app. But This will save lives pic.twitter.com/RCOu6vZUhY — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) July 7, 2020

Register on the covid app to get notifications any time you're in close contact with someone with symptoms. The more people join the more successful we'll be against the virus. As Werner Herzog said: "hunker down. Avoid contact. Let's starve this f*cker" https://t.co/EWJs19jEVX — Kevin McGahern (@kevinmcgahern) July 7, 2020

Download the app for free HERE.

