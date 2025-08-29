Irish celebrity couple Jess Redden and Rob Kearney secure major brand deal

Jess Redden has announced she and husband Rob Kearney have signed up to be brand ambassadors with popular retailer, Marks and Spencer.

The news comes as the couple are preparing for the arrival of their second child.

The Irish personality posted: “M&S has always been a brand we’ve loved – from their timeless style to the quality and care they put into everything they do… To now have the honour of working with a brand that’s been part of our lives for so many years feels incredibly special.”

The pharmacist turned content creator and her rugby star other half tied the knot in 2021, and welcomed their first child Bobby to the world two years later.

Since her son’s arrival, Jess has continued to share updates on their life as a family of three, but recently said she has made the decision to stop showing his face in online posts.

She explained: “As much as I want to share every last drop of him because he is the cutest and sweetest boy I’ve decided to stop.”

“As he grows, I want to give him the freedom to shape his own digital presence when he’s old enough to understand what that means.”

“I’m still happy to share moments and memories, but just in a way that protects his identity. It’s a personal choice, and I really appreciate your understanding.”

The two met when Jess was studying in UCD, while Rob was at the height of his playing career.

When word broke of their relationship it confirmed one of the countries most eligible bachelors was off the market.

Jess has previously spoken about the challenges of coming into the public eye at just 19 in an interview with The Independent: “I guess you develop a really thick skin.

“And it’s not that I don’t get any sort of negative feedback. I still do, but it just bounces off me, because it’s more of a reflection of other people,”