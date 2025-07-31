Irish boxer Bernard Dunne shares wife’s ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Bernard Dunne has shared that his wife, Pamela Dunne, was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer just days after he returned home from the 2021 Olympics.

The boxer returned home from Tokyo with Team Ireland alongside Kellie Harrington after she won her first Olympic gold medal.

Now speaking with The Irish Sun, Bernard reflected on the shock the entire family felt, saying: “I don’t think there’s a family in the country, possibly in the world, that has not been impacted by the dreaded C-word.”

“We’ve had it in my family with my wife. I found out the day I came home from the Olympic Games. It was aggressive, but thankfully she is fabulous now and we enjoy and appreciate every day.”

“We need to face everything in life with positivity and the right mindset and that is what this event is all about.”

Bernard and Pamela tied the knot in 2004, and share two kids together: Caoimhe and Finn.

“It’s a real family day, really sociable and great fun. The goodwill, effort and support this gets from everyone across the country, I’ve honestly never seen anything like it.”

“Whatever you can do or give on the night is all that’s important. I’m a fighter, not a hurler, so I helped out as an umpire last year… I think the lads were aiming at me, not the posts!”

Bernard is here referring to his involvement in the annual Hurling For Cancer charity match, in a bid to raise funds for cancer research.

Since 2011, it has raised over €1.6 million and has funded 100 cancer researchers each year and is aiming to pass the €2 million mark in 2025.

The fundraiser will take place at Netwatch Cullen Park in Co. Carlow on 18 August, and Irish sporting legends such as TJ Reid, Danny Mullins, Ursula Jacob and Rachael Blackmore are set to also attend.