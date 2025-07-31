Ad
Irish boxer Bernard Dunne shares wife’s ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Bernard Dunne and Pamela Dunne pictured at the special screening of The Lost City at the Stella Cinema ,Rathmines,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy,
Bernard Dunne has shared that his wife, Pamela Dunne, was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer just days after he returned home from the 2021 Olympics.

The boxer returned home from Tokyo with Team Ireland alongside Kellie Harrington after she won her first Olympic gold medal.

Now speaking with The Irish Sun, Bernard reflected on the shock the entire family felt, saying: “I don’t think there’s a family in the country, possibly in the world, that has not been impacted by the dreaded C-word.”

Bernard Dunne at the opening of the state of the art BodyByrne Gym at the Powerscourt Townhouse, Dublin. Pic: Brian McEvoy.

“We’ve had it in my family with my wife. I found out the day I came home from the Olympic Games. It was aggressive, but thankfully she is fabulous now and we enjoy and appreciate every day.”

“We need to face everything in life with positivity and the right mindset and that is what this event is all about.”

Bernard and Pamela tied the knot in 2004, and share two kids together: Caoimhe and Finn.

“It’s a real family day, really sociable and great fun. The goodwill, effort and support this gets from everyone across the country, I’ve honestly never seen anything like it.”

Bernard Dunne with his wife Pamela and Children Caoimhe and Finn at the MyOmniPass private screening of SonyÕs Spider-Man: Far From Home at Omniplex Rathmines, Tuesday 2nd July. 02/07/2019 Photograph: Fran Veale

“Whatever you can do or give on the night is all that’s important. I’m a fighter, not a hurler, so I helped out as an umpire last year… I think the lads were aiming at me, not the posts!”

Bernard is here referring to his involvement in the annual Hurling For Cancer charity match, in a bid to raise funds for cancer research.

Since 2011, it has raised over €1.6 million and has funded 100 cancer researchers each year and is aiming to pass the €2 million mark in 2025.

 

The fundraiser will take place at Netwatch Cullen Park in Co. Carlow on 18 August, and Irish sporting legends such as TJ Reid, Danny Mullins, Ursula Jacob and Rachael Blackmore are set to also attend.

