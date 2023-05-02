Ad
Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir announces the birth of her first child

Sinéad De Butléir has announced the birth of her first child with her husband Eamonn McGinley.

The former Kilkenny Rose shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday morning.

She wrote: “No words 🌍 Our beautiful baby girl Mallaidh McGinley came into our lives at 12:28am on 30.04.23. I cannot describe the love we have for her 💞“

Sinéad announced her pregnancy last November.

At the time, she shared a black-and-white photo of her growing baby bump, writing: “We are beyond excited 🤍 #comingsoon.”

Sinéad and Eamonn got engaged in Santorini back in 2019.

The couple got married in front of family and friends in Nerja last April.

Credit: Peter Carvill
