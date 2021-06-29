Irish blogger Belle Azzure welcomes her first child

Irish blogger Belle Azzure has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Harry Silke.

The social media star, who’s real name is Dearbhla Toal, announced her pregnancy back in December.

Announcing the arrival of her baby boy via Instagram, the new mum wrote: “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you 💫 Welcome to the world Cillian Silke, a ghrá mo chroí 💙🌍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L L E A Z Z U R E (@belle_azzure)

Louise Cooney commented on the post: “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I don’t even know what to comment. Just so happy for you and har. Mr Cillian silke is a lucky boy. Can’t wait to meet him 😘”

Fellow influencer and mum-to-be Terrie McEvoy wrote: “😭 huge congrats to you both!!”

Erika Fox added: “Cannot wait to meet him ❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L L E A Z Z U R E (@belle_azzure)

Dearbhla, known for her lifestyle and health focused content, was originally set to marry her fiancé Harry on May 2nd, 2020.

Ad

The couple intended to wed at Lough Eske Castle in Donegal, but were forced to cancel their wedding day due to the COVID-19 outbreak.