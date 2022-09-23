Irish blogger Belle Azzure marries longtime love Harry Silke

Irish blogger Dearbhla Toal, aka Belle Azzure, married her longtime love Harry Silke in Donegal today.

The couple tied-the-knot in front of friends and family.

Sharing an aerial photo of her and her new husband in front of the church, Dearbhla wrote: “Just married 💍❤️”

Dearbhla’s best friend Louise Cooney acted as her maid of honour on the day.

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple were originally set to wed on May 2, 2020, which was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.