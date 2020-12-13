Irish blogger Belle Azzure announces pregnancy

The Dublin Instagram star announced the news on social media

Irish blogger Belle Azzure has announced she is expecting her first child.

The Instagram personality, real name Dearbhla Toal, revealed the happy news just months after she was forced to cancel her wedding de to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The social media star, known for her lifestyle and health focused content, was originally set to marry her fiancé Harry Silke on May 2nd, 2020.

The couple intended to wed at Lough Eske Castle in Donegal.

But the couple have now ended their year on a high, announcing the news that they are set to be parents.

“Christmas came early 🎁❤️✨,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Adding a Flower Girl or Page Boy to the Wedding Party 👰🏽‍♀️🎩

“Feeling beyond grateful & excited for the journey ahead 💫.”

The popular blogger received an influx of messages from fellow influencers, including Erika Fox, aka Retro Flame, Louise Cooney and Rosie Connolly.