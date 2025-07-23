Ad
Irish beauty brand receives huge boost from Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker | And Just Like That...
An Irish beauty brand has received a huge boost from Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actress, best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, is no stranger to Ireland as she often holidays here with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children.

The couple own a holiday home in Kilcar, Co. Donegal, which has been in Matthew’s family for decades, and SJP has grown to love the Irish way of life, having previously shouted out SuperValu as her favourite Irish supermarket.

Sarah Jessica Parker | INSTAGRAM

After noticing Sarah Jessica’s grá for Irish products, Sinead Asple, the owner of SEA+SOLU, decided to send her entire range to the actress, thinking nothing would come from it.

But much to her surprise, the brand’s owner received a message from SJP admiring her products.

The message read, “Thank you so much for your generous gift!!! The girls grabbed it and loved it! We wish you great success, and thank you!! X.”

Referencing her two daughters, she signed off her DM with: “SJ, Loretta and Tabitha,”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEA+SOLU Hair Care (@seaplussolu)

The brand’s owner shared her sweet message on Instagram, alongside the caption: “If this isn’t your sign to keep going, I don’t know what is 😅 @sarahjessicaparker 💙”

The brand offers a range of products, including daily hair care items, hair boosters, and accessories such as combs, towels, and scrunchies.

Not just eco-friendly, the brands prices fall between between €6.95 and €33.95, making it affordable too.

