Irish band rumoured to be making an appearance on stage during Oasis’ Dublin gig

A certain Irish folk and ballad group have been rumoured to be making an appearance on stage during one of Oasis’ sold-out shows in Dublin this weekend.

Noel and Liam Gallagher are taking the stage at Croke Park as part of their highly-anticipated reunion tour.

With the band playing two sold out gigs on Saturday and Sunday, a person on X asked Liam if they would consider having the Wolfe Tones open for them.

To which the musician replied, “I’m up for it let’s do it.”

The Wolfe Tones themselves then took to reposting Liams’s response, and wrote: “Well lad, hope you’re excited for Croker this weekend.”

“Any idea what time our sound check is at? Welcome to the Emerald Isle 🇮🇪😊🇮🇪.”

This would mark the band coming out of retirement, as they embarked on a farewell tour last year which culminated with two massive gigs in Thomond Park in Limerick.

Speaking with The Sun, Brian Warfield revealed that he was up for the appearance and said that “this is incredible news.”

“Tell Liam we’ll be there. All we’re waiting for now is the official invitation.”

This weekend, 160,000 Oasis fans will head to Croke Park for their reunion tour, and thankfully, they can leave their ponchos at home.

While the buzz around the Oasis concerts is dominating conversations nationwide, Met Éireann has warned there may be isolated showers on Saturday evening.

This week had already seen a rise in temperatures due to the ongoing heatwave sweeping across central Europe.

The heatwave is set to last the weekend, with highs of 25C.

Saturday night will be “mild and muggy”, but skies are expected to remain clear. Sunday night should be mostly dry and warm, though there is a slight chance of scattered showers.

Met Éireann stated: “Many places will be dry on Saturday, with spells of sunshine in light to moderate easterly breezes. It will be a bit breezier in Munster with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and thicker cloud pushing in from the southwest, bringing a few scattered showers here.”

“The showers will edge further northeastwards over parts of Connacht and southwest Leinster in the evening. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees.”

“Very mild and muggy on Saturday night with temperatures no lower than 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.