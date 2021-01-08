Irish band Pillow Queens set to appear on huge TV show in the US

Irish band Pillow Queens set to appear on huge TV show in...

Irish band Pillow Queens are set to appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden next week.

The indie rock band shared the exciting news on Twitter, marking a pivotal point in their rise to stardom.

Sharing an official promo image, they wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce that we’ll be making our US Television debut performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 12th.”

“Somehow, this isn’t a joke? Big week for the PQs!” they added, before tagging James Corden and The Late Late Show’s Twitter account.

The news comes just two days after their debut album In Waiting was nominated for the Choice Music Prize ‘Album of the Year’ award.

The winner will be announced on RTÉ 2fm on March 4th.