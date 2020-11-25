Irish band Fontaines D.C. share their delight over Grammy nomination

Irish band Fontaines D.C. have shared their delight over being nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group, made up of Tom Coll, Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Carlos O’Connell and Conor Deegan, are nominated in the Best Rock Album category for their record A Hero’s Death.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, the bandmates shared photos of them celebrating their nomination, and threw in a hilarious photo of Eamon Dunphy.

JAYSUS WE’VE BEEN NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY FOR BEST ROCK ALBUM WITH A HERO’S DEATH@recordingacad pic.twitter.com/BkrgMVV6Q1 — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) November 24, 2020

They wrote: “JAYSUS WE’VE BEEN NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY FOR BEST ROCK ALBUM WITH A HERO’S DEATH.”

In the Best Rock Album category, Fontaines D.C. will be up against Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka, Daylight by Grace Potter, The New Abnormal by The Strokes, and Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson.

The awards ceremony will take place on January 31st 2021, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

