Home Irish Showbiz Irish band Fontaines D.C. share their delight over Grammy nomination

Irish band Fontaines D.C. share their delight over Grammy nomination

The bandmates hail from Dublin

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Irish band Fontaines D.C. have shared their delight over being nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group, made up of Tom Coll, Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Carlos O’Connell and Conor Deegan, are nominated in the Best Rock Album category for their record A Hero’s Death.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, the bandmates shared photos of them celebrating their nomination, and threw in a hilarious photo of Eamon Dunphy.

They wrote: “JAYSUS WE’VE BEEN NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY FOR BEST ROCK ALBUM WITH A HERO’S DEATH.”

In the Best Rock Album category, Fontaines D.C. will be up against Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka, Daylight by Grace Potter, The New Abnormal by The Strokes, and Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson.

The awards ceremony will take place on January 31st 2021, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR