Irish auctioneers attempt to sell burnt-out home sparks hilarious reactions online

A video of a house being sold by an Irish auctioneer has gone viral due to the fact that it has severe fire damage.

A home in Finglas with significant fire damage was listed by Ray Cooke Auctioneers with a guide price of €225,000.

The house was described as a “property in need of full renovation” with “huge potential throughout” in an Instagram video.

A report from the Sunday World in April alleged that the damage to the house was the result of a suspected arson attack

The video has now gone viral online for how outrageous the listing is, with many accusing it of being rage bait.

Social media star Garron Noone took to TikTok, reacting to the listing, saying: “I’ve seen it all now, this lad is trying to sell a burnt-down house. Irish auctioneers will try sell you anything.”

“This really takes the stress out of redecorating,” Garron joked as he asked: “Are these windows double-glazed? Also, the bins appeared to have survived without injury.”

Garron revealed he had left a comment on the video, to which the company responded, attempting to set up a viewing.

Followers were left in stitches as they urged Garron to view the house and livestream it, with one writing: “Garron, you seriously need to go for a viewing & post it,” as another wrote: “please do a viewing and life stream!!”

Many flocked to the comments on the auctioneer’s Instagram post, wondering if the post was a joke, as one wrote: “Is this a wind up 😂😂😂,” and another said: “I’d say this lad burst into tears laughing saying thank god this recording is done, couldn’t hold it any longer 😂.”