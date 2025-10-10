Irish artist Jazzy breaks major worldwide streaming record: ‘I feel so loved and so lucky’

Jazzy has been announced as the most streamed female DJ in the world across Spotify and Soundcloud.

The Dublin native’s Spotify audience reaches 10M monthly listeners, while global streaming platform SoundCloud have announced that Jazzy is 2025’s most listened to female electronic artist worldwide on the platform.

Hot on the heels of her most recent project release, GEWAH SELECTS, the news solidifies her position as the most streamed female DJ/vocalist globally and a bonafide hitmaker.

Soundcloud have supported the release with out-of-home advertising in London alongside a billboard in NYC confirming the news.

Jazzy says: “Hand on heart, these last 3 years have been the wildest ride. I try not to dwell on it all too much because I think I’d spiral, but achievements like this make my head spin for sure.

“I feel so loved and so lucky – thank you SoundCloud for the support, and to my team of course. What an honour!”

SoundCloud’s Senior Label Relations UK, Denys Wilcox said: “Since being named one of our Ascending artists in 2023, the consistency of her hit releases and fan engagement has only amplified that growth.

“Including collaborative tracks, Jazzy is now the most listened-to female electronic artist worldwide on SoundCloud in 2025. It’s a perfect example of how prioritising community-building can lead to sustained global success.”

GEWAH has become renowned as Jazzy’s brand as a DJ, with mixes broadcast across her SoundCloud and YouTube channel from London, New York, Toronto and Dublin racking up thousands of views.

The 12 track DJ mix, out now, features two original Jazzy tracks: ‘Hypnotic’ and new single, ‘Moth To A Flame’ with Luuk Van Dijk, as well as her recent Top 20 UK single ‘High On Me’ with Rossi.

Other artists and producers featured include Dart, Kolter, MK, Kayleigh Glynn, Paige Tomlinson, Confidence Man & more.

The new project follows Jazzy’s final Pacha Residency in Ibiza and also her win of the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Future Star Award which celebrates the most electrifying artists in ascendance.

All of this accomplished only two years since the release of her debut single ‘Giving Me’, which exploded onto the scene in March 2023.

After her #1 single ‘Giving Me’ made her the first Irish woman to top the Irish charts in over 14 years, as well as earning a UK Top 3 hit and named the biggest UK debut single of 2023, Jazzy then saw the breakthrough single become diamond-certified in Ireland.

Having already enjoyed a landmark summer on the festival circuit, with her Glastonbury debut, sets at Electric Picnic, Leeds & Reading, AVA Festival, Silverworks London, Tomorrowland and Brunch Electronik Belgium and more, Jazzy kicked off her North American tour in LA this month.

The tour wraps with a trio Australian festivals in December.