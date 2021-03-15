Irish animated film Wolfwalkers lands Oscar nomination

The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced earlier today

Irish film Wolfwalkers has landed an Oscar nomination.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards earlier today, with the awards show set to take place on April 25.

Among the nominees was animated film Wolfwalkers, produced by Cartoon Saloon, which received a nod for in the Animated Feature Film category.

The film is up against Onward, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, and Soul.

The feature tells the story of a young apprentice hunter named Robyn, who comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of wolves.

