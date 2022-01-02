Irish actress Niamh McCormack lands lead role in new Disney film

Irish actress Niamh McCormack has landed a lead role in a new Disney film.

The 20-year-old, who plays an elven mage in season two of the popular Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, will star in the big screen adaptation of The Magic Flute.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday from New York, the rising star said the past year has been “absolutely nuts, from being in a full lockdown and not being able to leave 5km from our house, to flying out to film The Magic Flute in Munich and Salzburg”.

Niamh added: “I’ve met so many beautiful souls and friends I will cherish forever and I couldn’t be more grateful, to be surrounded by supportive, creative powerhouses is forever inspiring.”

The model is staying in New York with her boyfriend, who she met on the set of the upcoming Disney series Willow.

She said: “Long distance [relationship] is never easy and wouldn’t be for everyone, but you just have to be willing to work at it and have patience. I am definitely going to move to the States, there are so many opportunities here!”