Irish actress Charlie Murphy shares insight into motherhood with newborn baby

Irish actress Charlie Murphy has shared an insight into motherhood with her newborn baby.

The Irish actress, best known for her roles in Love/Hate and Peaky Blinders, shared the happy news via Instagram as she wished Sam, 41, a happy first Father’s Day.

Posting a photo of their baby lying on a rug beside her dog, she wrote: “Happy 1st Father’s Day @samyates2020.”

Sam then reposted her story and wrote: “So lucky ❤️ @charliemurphyactress.”

The actress from Peaky Blinders has since revealed glimpses into the life of a newborn, including the challenges of juggling parenthood with her most recent project, The Night House.

Taking to Instagram, Charlie praised crew and production teams, as she wrote: “That’s a wrap on #TheNightHouse movie. My first job back as a working mum to a very tiny human. It couldn’t have been a better experience.”

“Especially when it came to the logistics of breastfeeding! So so many wonderful people made it the smoothest, funnest, worthwhile experience. IT IS POSSIBLE 😊Thank you so much.

The 37-year-old announced she was expecting in May, and admitted she welcomed her pregnancy symptoms with open arms after going through five rigorous rounds of IVF over two years.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Charlie recalled the moment she found out she was expecting, and confessed: “I was happy obviously, but I did have to remind myself not to celebrate too much. Maybe it was PTSD of doing a few rounds of IVF. That was gruelling.”

“It was so intense that I was welcoming all the symptoms that come with a pregnancy, I was just so happy to be out of the rounds.”

“It felt like I was at the casino and throwing the dice to invest in another round, emotionally, financially and time-wise,” she stated.

“And when the last couple of rounds didn’t result in anything, I felt cheated. It felt tough, arduous and monotonous.”

Charlie also revealed she suffered a miscarriage during this time, too, and said: “It’s so common.

“At the start I probably would have been very private about doing IVF, but I’m glad that people are talking about it now. Reaching out to other women that have been through it means you don’t feel so alone.”

Considering the bright side, she went on: “I’m feeling really good right now. I’m getting a lot of nesting done. I have my label maker out, I’m clearing out the junk drawers and putting things in order. And I have to say, I’m really enjoying it.”

In addition to starring in Peaky Blinders, Charlie has appeared Love/Hate, Netflix’s Obsession and the BAFTA-winning series Happy Valley.

She has been in a long-term relationship with British director Sam since 2019, and the pair bought a house together in London during the pandemic.