Irish actress Amy De Bhrún reveals how she prepared for her role in Line of Duty

Amy De Bhrún has revealed how she prepared for her role in Line of Duty.

The Dublin native plays Stephanie Corbett on the popular BBC show, which concluded its sixth season last weekend.

Speaking on Ireland AM this morning, the Irish actress told presenters Tommy Bowe and Karen Koster: “Little things have definitely prepared me for this.”

“I always think if I had this opportunity maybe when I was much younger or got it straight out of drama school, I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle it as well.”

“All eyes are on you a little bit and 99.9% have been so positive, but obviously there’s a thing called Twitter out there and there are things called trolls out there. You have all those experiences as well.”

“I think if I hadn’t had all of these experiences leading to now… being older now and knowing it’s about the work, it’s not about the end goal but it’s about doing the work, doing good work.”

When asked if there was training to teach actors how to handle trolls and criticism, Amy replied: “No there’s not.”

“I don’t know if there’s any for people who are way more central in the show, but no there’s no training.”

“What you are aware of is that you don’t want let any plot things through. That’s made very clear but other than that no, there’s no training.”

“It can be overwhelming and I think, I feel more secure in who I am now maybe then i was coming out of drama school because what 20-year-old does know really, that all comes with age,” she added.

Line of Duty follows the trials and tribulations of anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on their quest to rid the police of bent coppers, with the finale seeing the team uncover who the fourth and final ‘H’ was.

