Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon become first-time BAFTA winners

Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon have become first-time BAFTA winners.

The Banshees of Inisherin stars won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, at the awards show in London on Sunday evening.

Barry thanked his co-stars and Ireland in his acceptance speech, and dedicated the award to children from his hometown of Summerhill in Dublin.

Kerry paid tribute to writer-director Martin McDonagh in her acceptance speech, saying: “Thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

She also thanked the “amazing cast” and her family, as well as her beloved horses and dogs.

Barry and Kerry’s co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are also up for awards tonight.

 

