Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson join cast of popular Netflix show

Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson have joined cast of popular Netflix show ‘Top Boy’.

The two actors are joining the show for its third and final season.

The official synopsis for Top Boy reads: “Two seasoned drug dealers return to the gritty streets of London, but their pursuit of money and power is threatened by a young and ruthless hustler.”

Barry shot to fame when he won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The 29-year-old has also had roles in movies like ‘The Batman’ (2022), ‘Eternals’ (2021 and ‘Dunkirk’ (2017).

Brian shot to fame when he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps to become an actor, and made a name for himself on the hit RTÉ show Love/Hate.

The 34-year-old has also had roles in movies like ‘Standby’ (2014), ‘The Stag’ (2013) and ‘Death of A Ladies’ Man’ (2020). As well as a role in ‘Peaky Blinders’.

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson have joined the third and final season of Top Boy, now in production. pic.twitter.com/qRR5gGUjRN — Netflix (@netflix) July 7, 2022