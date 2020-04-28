Irish actor tipped to play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in movie

Cillian Murphy has been tipped to play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in a movie.

According to BoyleSports, the 43-year-old is being backed to play Joe Exotic, should a movie be made surrounding the colourful zoo owner.

The Cork-born actor, who plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, could be swapping his 1920’s gangster look for a stint with tigers after his chances on playing Exotic in a movie were slashed.

Cillian was backed from an initial offering of 150/1 into 66/1 following a small number of speculative bets placed on Monday.

Fellow Irish actor Robert Sheehan has also been tipped to play Joe Exotic following some requests.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic is serving a long sentence in prison but following the massive reaction to ‘Tiger King’ on Netflix, the chances of the colourful personality to have a movie made about him is on the rise.”

“Irish star Cillian Murphy is the latest name to be fancied for the role with his odds backed into 66/1 from 100/1 while Robert Sheehan has been introduced at 100/1.”

Check out the full list of odds below:

Who will be cast as Joe Exotic in the Tiger King Movie

4/1 Billy Bob Thornton

5/1 Kevin Bacon

6/1 Brad Pitt

6/1 Edward Norton

7/1 David Spade

10/1 Ben Stiller

10/1 Dax Shepard

10/1 Matthew McConaughey

12/1 Christian Bale

12/1 Robert Downey Jr

16/1 Will Ferrell

20/1 bar

66/1 Cillian Murphy

100/1 Robert Sheehan

