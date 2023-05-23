Irish actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson has sadly passed away.

His publicist confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, and revealed he died on Sunday – just four days before his 59th birthday.

Ray’s cause of death is currently unknown, but Italian newspaper La Repubblica has reported that he was hospitalised on the island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples, where he was working on an upcoming movie Cassino in Ischia.

The Lisburn native’s onscreen career spanned three decades, with his film credits including the Thor films, Rome, Vikings, Punisher: War Zone, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, King Arthur, the Divergent series, and RRR.

A graduate of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, his television credits included The Bill, Dexter, Das Boot, Reef Break, and Star Wars: Rebels, to name a few.

He’s also set to star in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka.

Ray is survived by his partner, Elisabetta Caraccia, and their two children Sebastiano, 15 and Leonardo, 12.