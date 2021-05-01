Irish actor Killian Scott in talks for major Marvel role

The Dublin native could star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke

Killian Scott is reportedly in talks to join Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

According to Deadline, the Dublin Murders star is currently in negotiations to join the cast, which already includes Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir have also been linked to the series.

In Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and Talos, who first met in Captain Marvel.

The series is based on a crossover arc originally published by Marvel Comics between 2008 and 2009.

In the comic, a number of Marvel superheroes – including Iron Man and Professor X – team up as a group called the Illuminati to confront the Skrulls, an alien race able to shapeshift.

