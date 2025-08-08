Irish actor Frank Grimes dies aged 78

Irish actor Frank Grimes has died at the age of 78, after a short illness.

The Dublin native, best known for his roles in Coronation Street and Mrs Brown’s Boys, is believed to have died on Friday, August 1st, surrounded by his family.

The Irish Cultural Centre in London paid tribute to him in a heartfelt statement, describing Grimes as “one of Ireland’s greatest actors.”

They said he was “so warm hearted, full of Dublin wit and charm in abundance and he had a beautiful sparkle in his eyes.

“We know that Ireland has lost one of it’s truly great actors, the vintage of which is so rare and may never ever be matched again.

“We are so sad to have to say goodbye to Frank, but we are also so blessed to have known him, to have worked with him and seen him perform.”

The Centre also extended condolences to his wife Ginnette, daughter Tilly, son Andrew, and his seven grandchildren, as well as his extended family and close friends.

Born in Cabra, Dublin in 1947 as the youngest of seven children, Grimes found early acclaim in Borstal Boy, which began in Dublin and later transferred to London and Paris.

The play’s success led to a Broadway run, earning him a Tony Award nomination and the New York Critics’ Award for Most Promising Actor.

On television, he became familiar to many as Barry Connor, father of Coronation Street’s Michelle (played by Kym Marsh), appearing in 50 episodes between 2008 and 2015.

His TV credits also included roles in Mrs Brown’s Boys, The Outsider, and Blind Justice.