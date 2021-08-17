Irish actor Dylan Moran joins cast of upcoming Netflix show

The series will join the streaming giant in 2022

Dylan Moran has joined the cast of the prequel to the hit Netflix series The Witcher.

The Irish comedian and actor will play the role of Uthrok One-Nut in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set 1000 years before the original series.

According to the synopsis, the series “will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal in ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Dylan is not the only Irish person lined up for the series.

Actor Laurence O’Fuarain will also feature in the six-part series, which began filming last month.

Waterford native Declan de Barra also serves as showrunner and executive producer for the show.

British comedian Lenny Henry will play the part of Balor.

Sex Education’s Mirren Mack will also star in the series along with Francesca Millis, Nathaniel Curtis, Jacob Collins Levy and Michelle Yeoh.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022.