Irish actor Daryl McCormack nominated for major award at the BAFTAs

Daryl McCormack has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year’s British Academy Film Awards.

The Irish actor, who hails from Tipperary, is up against Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey.

The 29-year-old recently won praise for his role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – which he starred in opposite Emma Thompson.

Daryl’s other credits also include the film Pixie, and TV shows Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders and Fair City.

The EE Rising Star Award is voted for by the public, and the winner will be announced at the BAFTAs in London on Sunday, February 19.

You can cast your vote on the BAFTA website here.

The full list of BAFTA nominees will be announced on Thursday.