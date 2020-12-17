Ireland’s Eurovision entry for 2021 has been revealed

Lesley Roy has been announced as Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry for 2021.

The Balbriggan native was set to represent the nation on this year’s show, but due the the coronavirus pandemic, the annual contest was cancelled.

The international competition will take place in Rotterdam in May, which will see 34-year-old take to the stage and perform a brand new track.

Speaking to RTÉ, Lesley said: “It was a real shame we didn’t get to showcase Story of My Life on the Eurovision stage, but had the show not been cancelled, then this new song would never have emerged.”

“I’ve been working on new material 24/7 and this song was clearly the strongest out of all of the demos. I believe that it is even bigger than Story of My Life, and will reach an even wider audience.

“I am just so excited to finally get my shot on the Eurovision stage after months and months of work and can’t wait to reveal more information about our song in the New Year.”

The new song will be revealed in the new year, which was written and produced by the songwriter.

The 2020 contest was set to take place this May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

In a statement back in March, organisers said: “Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead.”

“However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned.”

“We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May,” the statement continued.

“The EBU, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam will continue in conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.”

“We ask some patience as we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await further news in the coming days and weeks.”

“During that time, we would like to pay tribute to all the Host Broadcaster team in the Netherlands and our 41 Members who have worked so hard planning this year’s event.”

“We are all heartbroken that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in May but feel confident that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time.”

Lesley will perform on May 18, with the final set to take place on May 22.